Farmers asked to notify ESB of any downed power lines

With thousands of customers still without power in the Co Leitrim area, farmers are being asked to notify ESB Networks of any downed lines in their area.

Cllr Brendan Barry told the Leitrim Observer that work is still ongoing in a bid to narrow down the source of the fault for the Drumshanbo and Arigna areas in particular.

He said that if farmers are aware of any downed lines on their land they should contact ESB Networks immediately.

"Don't approach any downed lines but if you notice anything like this contact ESB and let them know. It will help them to narrow down the area where the fault is and that would allow them to get power restored much more quickly," he said.

If you notice power lines down in your locality do not go near them as they could be live, immediately contact ESB Networks on 1850 372 999 or contact emergency services on 999 or 112.