McCormack's Mace in Manorhamilton reopens

After weeks of speculation McCormack's Mace has reopened its doors in Manorhamilton.

Last year it was one of 15 businesses run by the McCormack family from Drumshanbo, closed by Receivers in a move which resulted in the loss of 200 jobs.

Locally there are as yet, unsubstantiated reports, that the McCormack's store in Leitrim Village may also be reopening with work occurring at the property this past week.

The Leitrim Observer has been attempting to contact McCormack's for further clarification on this.