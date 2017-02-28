Accident on the Carrick-on-Shannon to Ballinamore Road

There is a stop/go system in place on part of the R208 Carrick-on-Shannon to Ballinamore road this morning (Tuesday, February 28).

A lorry went off the road this morning and has the main road down to one lane traffic.

There was frost and some light snow over night and motorists are advised to slow down and be cautious on the wet road surfaces today.

The strong winds will ease later this evening and the first half of the night will be clear and frosty. Most of the frost will clear later in the night as cloud increases and rain spreads across Munster. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.