Ballinamore Greenway progressing

The Ballinamore Greenway demonstration trail of the old Railway track is progressing.

It is hoped the route will go to planning in the next few weeks.

Leitrim County Council informed members of Ballinamore Municipal Meeting that while there are still on going negotiations with landowners, but there is "broad agreement."

The trail will go out past Park Fé housing estate, Ballinamore Community College and on to Corgar Lake.

There is an application with Fáilte Ireland to extend the trail to Belturbet, Co Cavan. The council must wait to see what the Department of Transport's upcoming report on greenways around the country says.