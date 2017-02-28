Wet and windy Wednesday

County Leitrim is expected to be dry at first with some sunshine with frost clearing quickly.

Outbreaks of rain will develop during the afternoon and will turn persistent towards evening, with some wintry falls possible in places.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 8 degrees.

Westerly winds will be light and variable for most areas, but it will become very windy along west and southwest coasts later in the day with a possibility of gale to storm force gusts.