McCormack's shop in Leitrim Village to "open in a week"

After eight months with no local shop, Leitrim Village is set to see the reopening of the Mace store at McCormack's service station “within the week”.



A spokesperson for the McCormack family said that all was in place in regards to the Mace shop in Leitrim Village and this would be re-opened by next Wednesday.

There are still some matters outstanding in regard to the fuel licences at this property but it is hoped to have these resolved in the coming weeks. Until then the shop will be open but the fuel pumps will remain closed.



This follows the re-opening of the McCormack's Mace premises on the Sligo Road, Manorhamilton last week.

Both the Mace store and fuel pumps at this location were re-opened last Thursday.

Last year these two properties were among 15 businesses run by the McCormack family from Drumshanbo, closed by Receivers in a move which resulted in the loss of 200 jobs.