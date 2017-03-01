Hi spec equipment stolen in Manorhamilton

An iMac 21.5 inch computer and a Slate Raven Mt12 27 inch multitouch display have been stolen from the Glens Centre in Manorhamilton.



The Leitrim Observer understands that the thefts occurred in the last few weeks. The equipment is hi spec and quite specialised. The iMac features the i7 processor upgrade and has a 16GB RAM. It has a bluetooth keyboard and magic trackpad. The computer itself is password protected and will be of limited use to anyone who doesn't know the code.

If you have been offered items matching these pieces of equipment for sale please contact gardai immediately.



Motor tax scam

Leitrim County Council is warning people of a phishing scam circulating the internet at the moment.

Fraudulent emails are being sent out by scammers looking for billing information and vehicle details from vehicle owners in connection with their last motor tax transaction.



The Department of Transport has issued a statement noting: “These emails are a hoax. The Department does not send emails requiring customers to send this type of personal information via email or pop-up windows.”

The Department of Transport notes that it only contacts people prior to their renewal, not after and they only send emails from info@motortax.ie, with a link to www.motortax.ie where customers can log into a secure site with their PIN and Car Registration number.



The issue has been reported by people across the country in recent weeks.

If you think that you may have been a victim of one of these emails please immediately contact your bank, cancel any cards which may have been compromised and also contact gardai.



Anyone who receives an email from any other email address purporting to be from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and suspects it to be fraudulent or a scam should simply delete it, it is advised.