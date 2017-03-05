"Proud" Katherine happy to go after being kicked off DWTS

Comedian Katherine Lynch has become the latest celebrity to get kicked off RTÉ'S Dancing with the Stars.



The Mohill woman was in the dance off against singer Dayl Cronin following the results of the public vote on the show. Following the performances, the judges decided to send Katherine and partner Kai Widdrington home, with all three chosing to save Dayl.



Speaking about her experience on the series, Lynch said, "This series has been absolute joy. I'm happy to go tonight because there are better dancers here than me. I couldn't have done it without Kai and we are going to be friends forever.

"I'm taking with me a love of dance that I'm absolutely going to keep with me for the rest of my life," she stated. "I can't describe the joy it has brought. Everyone here is like a family and it has just been such a special experience."

First to take to the stage earlier in this evening had been Katherine Lynch who channelled Tina Turner with a hip-shaking jive to Proud Mary. Katherine's sister Mary was in the audience and she dedicated her performance to her. “Tina is an icon of mine - I got the powerhouse icon. She is the icon’s icon.”

The routine earned Katherine and partner Kai Widdrington 19 points, with judge Julian Benson saying, “Tina Turner eat your heart out. Week after week you come out here as a chameleon. Every week it’s a pleasure to watch you. For me. you are simply the best.”

Brian Redmond added, “I fell in love with you last week and I hope you are here next week for that love affair to continue.”