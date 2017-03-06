Safety works approved for Ballinamore

Sinn Fein Cllr Caroline Mulvey has welcomed the news that Leitrim County Council intend to carry out safety works to the junction at Supervalu, Ballinamore.

Cllr Mulvey told the Observer, "This is very welcome news for Ballinamore. I proposed that a safety assessment be carried out at the junction last October following a number of representations from constituents that the junction has become dangerous resulting in a number of traffic accidents.

"Since the Post Office has moved to the Supervalu premises there has being increased traffic around this junction. The pedestrian crossing has become dangerous as a result.

"Following the safety assessment Leitrim County Council have drafted a plan to make the junction safer and also to provide safer parking conditions around Supervalu and the new Post Office. There are also plans to improve the pedestrian crossing and reduce the speed of traffic approaching the crossing.

"Leitrim County Council intends to start these works in April and while there may be a disruption for a short period of time. I hope that these works will improve safety for pedestrians and motorists in Ballinamore and help save lives."