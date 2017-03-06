Irish General Election in 2018 supported into 11/4

BoyleSports can report further support for the next Irish General Election to take place in 2018.

Initially installed at 7/1 last month following further support has it now at i1/4 from 7/2 that we will be heading to the polls next in 2018.

2017 remains the odds on favourite at 3/10 but has been eased drastically having initially been as short as 1/10.

2019 can be backed at 14/1 with 2020 priced at 25/1. An Irish General Election not to take place until 2021 or later is priced at 40/1.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said, “We have seen further support for the next Irish General Election to take place in 2018 resulting in its price shortening yet again into 11/4 from 7/2. At present it remains a massive loser as it has seen sustained support over the past four weeks having initially been installed at 7/1.”

He added “We may well be heading to the polling stations sooner than 2018 as 2017 remains favourite at 3/10, however it’s a major drifter having being as short as 1/10 at one stage last month.”