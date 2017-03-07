Defibrillator unit now in place at Keeldra Lake

Cloone

Keeldra Lake is a popular swimming location during the summer months.

Cloone Defibrillator Group have placed a new defibrillator at Keeldra Lake.

Welcoming the news, local County Councillor, Caroline Mulvey said this was a "fantastic for the Keeldra amenity".

"This area is  very popular  throughout the summer months, especially with children taking swimming lessons, so this is very welcome. I also wish to thank Leitrim County Council for reconnecting the power at the amenity area in order to maintain this lifesaving device."