Defibrillator unit now in place at Keeldra Lake

Cloone Defibrillator Group have placed a new defibrillator at Keeldra Lake.

Welcoming the news, local County Councillor, Caroline Mulvey said this was a "fantastic for the Keeldra amenity".

"This area is very popular throughout the summer months, especially with children taking swimming lessons, so this is very welcome. I also wish to thank Leitrim County Council for reconnecting the power at the amenity area in order to maintain this lifesaving device."