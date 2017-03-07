Dromahair to host Pop-Up Gaeltacht on Saturday

As part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, Glór Ghleannta Liatroma in association with St Patrick's GAA Club and the ladies Naomh Padraig club from Dromahair are hosting a 'Pop-Up Gaeltacht evening and night this Saturday, March 11.

The event will be held in The Village Tea Rooms, Dromahair from 5.30pm for families and children and from 8pm onwards the event will move to Stanfords Village Inn.

This promises to be a great evening's entertainment for anyone 'líofa as gaeilge' or with just a 'cúpla focal'.