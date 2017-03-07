"No decisions made" - says An Post

Following national media reports today that An Post are expected to close 80 branches nationwide, An Post has stated “no decisions have been made.”



The reports caused concern for local branches currently under threat in Aughavas and Blacklion.



This afternoon, March 7, An Post stated the media reports “have not come from An Post.”



A spokesperson said, “We are currently completing the first detailed, in-depth review of the Post Office Network for many years. This review will take into account shifting demographics, the changing marketplace for services and the economics for postmasters. No decisions have been made while this review is ongoing.”



“An Post’s intention is to produce a plan for a commercially viable and self-funded network which will meet the needs of citizens across the State.” They expect the review to be completed within the next few months.