Traffic changes in Carrick-on-Shannon to facilitate road works

Road Resurfacing Works are commencing tonight, Tuesday March 7 in Carrick-on-Shannon and will run until Thursday night March 9 between the hours of 6pm and 4am.

The works will be carried out from the Town Clock to Coffeys Roundabout.

Traffic movement from Dock/Georges Terrace will be facilitated by allowing two way traffic from the Town Clock to St Mary's close onto the Park Lane junction during surfacing works.

This will temporarily suspend the one way system from Town Clock to St. Mary’s Close for an estimated 3 nights.

Flagmen will be in place at the Town Clock and St Mary's Close to help direct traffic.