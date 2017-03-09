Speeding at national school

The 50km speed limit outside St Hugh's NS, Dowra is not being obeyed, according to Cllr Gerry Dolan.



The independent Councillor brought up the issue at Ballinamore Municipal Meeting last month and requested traffic calming measures and improvements on the sight lines for children crossing the R207 road.



He noted that children coming down the side road have “poor visibility to see cars coming.”

He asked if the school wall could be removed by the council. He said “I strongly believe more needs to be done to improve child safety at this location.”



Council Engineer Darragh O'Boyle told members that the wall belongs to the school and “is not out property.”

Senior Council Engineer Shay O'Connor said “if the school moves the wall we will see how we can help.”



The school has been granted funding for amber flashing lights and School Ahead signs.

If the speed limit it not being adhered to the council reiterated it is the responsibility of Gardai to enforce the law.