Postmaster to hold protest at GPO

Postmasters are to hold a protest outside the GPO next Tuesday, March 14 at 11am saying they will resist any Post Office closures driven by An Post.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) also demanded the immediate publication and implementation of the completed Post Office Network plan Chaired by Bobby Kerr.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said Government must immediately intervene and stop An Post from stalling the €56m Network development plan.

An Post’s Group Chief Executive, David McRedmond, has said that the company wants to stall any decision on planning for future of the Post Office Network until at least next May, while it works on a separate Post Office strategy of its own, and has signalled the potential for significant Post Office closures.

Ned O’Hara said that Postmasters had signed up to the Post Office Network Strategy Board report (Chaired by businessman Bobby Kerr), which was completed before Christmas, and includes a structured plan to sustain and develop the Post Office Network over four years, and includes a Government investment of €56m.

Postmasters are calling on Communications Minister Denis Naughton and the Government to intervene immediately.