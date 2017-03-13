Man injured in Arigna pronouned dead

A 57 year old Roscommon man injured in a workplace accident last Friday, March 10 died in hospital last night, March 12.

The man who gardai say cannot be named yet, suffered head and torso injuries when he was involved in an incident on a farm in Arigna on Friday morning, March 10.

He was airlifted close to Arigna Mining Experience to Galway University Hospital for initial treatment and was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin during the weekend.



The Health and Safety Authority and Gardai are continuing their investigations into the incident.