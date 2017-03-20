Get for set for colder weather

Some rain at first will clear to sunny spells and showers which will be fairly widespread by afternoon. Many will be heavy, with some hail and thunder too. A cool and breezy day with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, which will be strong along Atlantic coasts.



Tonight

It will turn cold quickly after dark with frost setting in early tonight. Showers will become isolated and mostly confined to Atlantic coasts, but they will turn wintry with snow on higher ground and possibly also on lower levels later. Lowest temperatures between +1 and -1 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will be strong and gusty along the coast and may reach gale force on north coasts.



Tomorrow

Tuesday will be a cold day with ground frost expected - so motorists are asked to take care on the roads. Many places will start dry with some sunshine, but wintry showers will affect western areas in the morning with snow possible even on lower levels. Later in the morning the showers will start to spread across the country and they will be mostly of rain in the afternoon. It will be windy early on, making it feel extra cold in the morning, but the strong west to southwest winds will gradually ease. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.