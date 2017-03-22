Carrigallen property seeks €1 million in sale

An equestrian centre and lakeside holiday village near Carrigallen had a guide price of €1 million.

The Gulladoo Equestrian Centre and Holiday Village is set on 20 acres and has 550 metres of shoreline to Gulladoo Lough along with six floating boat berths, three raised decking areas and a large car park overlooking the lake.

The property’s equestrian facilities include two stable buildings, a large horseriding track, grazing fields, training ring and showjumping area.

There is also a small holiday home village and retreat centre, comprised of a facilities building, a boathouse, a three-bed bungalow and five modern holiday homes.

The holiday village was formerly used as an arts and retreat centre. There is potential to build additional holiday homes and to extend the number of boat berths or viewing structures onto the lough subject to planning permission. The land is mainly farm/equestrian land (11.13 acres) and the holiday village takes up 2.48 acres of the land.



Gulladoo Lough is nearly 3 kilometres in length and 0.75 kilometres in width at the south end of the Lough which extends into County Longford.

The sale is being looked after by CBRE Estate Agents.