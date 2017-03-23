Two successful GIY Leitrim projects

The Get Ireland Growing Fund run by GIY (Grow It Yourself) in partnership with Energia have announced the winners of grants ranging from €500 to €2,000. The money will be awarded to the successful food growing projects planned by community groups, schools and not-for-profit organisations all across the country.

In Leitrim two projects have been successful in Mohill.

Mohill Community Allotments is based around having a community allotment in Mohill, with the focus of those that attend learning and partaking in growing their own food. The idea of this group/project is to meet the holistic needs of all that attend - physical, mental etc. The team says, "We want to give people who attend this group the opportunity to up skills, engage, and learn how they can preserve resources and their food budget. This project will be based in the community of Mohill and targeted towards the community. It is something many members of the community have been seeking. It is based around meeting the needs of the community members that attend. Also there will a linkage with other community groups, as the group will use other community spaces for training/classes. It will provide an outlet and great social interaction for people.”

Also in Mohill the StArt Studios ltd want to plant and sustain a garden space with wildflowers to encourage bees. The plants would be selected for their flowering seasons at different times in the year so there is always something out for them to gather pollen from. The team says, "Hopefully by raising awareness about the plight of the honey bee by giving a talk at the local school about the importance of bees and what plants we could all plant on a small scale at home to help them find pollen easier.”

