Man arrested and charged with break-in at Leitrim County Council offices

One man has been arrested and gardai are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to a second suspect after a break-in at the Leitrim County Council Office in Carrick-on-Shannon on March 9, last.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, told the Leitrim Observer that, while no items were taken, a lot of criminal damage was caused inside the building following the break-in.

One man has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on March 28.

Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry regarding the identification of a second suspect.