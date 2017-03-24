Have you considered joining the Garda Reserve?

People of various nationalities, skill sets, ages and backgrounds are being urged to join the Garda Reserve as part of a fresh recruitment drive launched this week.

An Garda Síochána is appealing for new applicants to its popular Reserve programme as the organisation seeks to diversify its ranks further under its Modernisation and Renewal Programme.

The application process to fill new Reserve places opened yesterday, (Thursday, March 23). It will run for three weeks and is open to people from age 18 to 60. The aim is to recruit 300 Reserves in 2017.

This recruitment drive follows a Government commitment to increase the strength of the Garda Reserve to 2,000 by 2021.

Garda Reservists are voluntary members of the police service. The programme affords members of the public an opportunity to develop hands-on policing experience in their locality. Tasks involve dealing with public order incidents, high-visibility patrolling, traffic management, attending major events, carrying out administrative duties, and providing general support to full-time Garda members.

‘Give Something Back’ is the theme of the three-week recruitment campaign with people interested in volunteering to work in their local community being encouraged to apply.

Anyone interested in applying to the Garda Reserves should visit publicjobs.ie. The closing date is April 13, 2017.