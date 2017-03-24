OK so it won't be a heatwave but....we shall see the sun!!!!

After the shock of snow last Tuesday and rain of biblical proportions over Paddy's Day, we are finally to see sunshine.



Met Éireann are predicting a dry day today with good sunshine. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in light east to northeast winds.



Tonight

It will be cold and clear tonight with frost in many places. Lows of 0 or -1 degree in light winds.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine. Mild with highs of 13 to 15 degrees. Winds will remain light.

So before you freak out today, that yellow ball in the sky - it's the sun!