Big changes for Leitrim Civic Amenity Sites

Leitrim County Council Civic Amenity Sites are going cashless from April 21.

The council’s civic amenity sites at Mohill and Manorhamilton will not accept any cash payments from Friday, April 21. People will need to purchase a ticket to use the sites which accept small and large items recyclable and non recyclable items.

Tickets to use the sites can be purchased in Mohill at Baxter’s Centra and Aurivo. In Manorhamilton you can buy different priced tickets at McCormacks Service Station, Mullins Service Station and Killasnett Co-Op.

The sites now charge €6 for a car boot/back seat of dry recycables, €12 for a small jeep or caddy van, €24 for a large jeep or large van. Trailers will charged between €16-54 depending on the size.

Some of the common large bulky goods have additional charges. Items such as a bed and mattress will be €36, a couch €18, roll of carpet/lino €18, duvet €6, sink €18, bicycle €12.

There are a large range of free of charge Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment (WEE) are also accepted at the sites.

Full details are in this week’s Leitrim Observer -in shops on Wednesday, March 29.