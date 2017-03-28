The rain returns to Leitrim

Mostly cloudy and misty in places this morning, with showery outbreaks of rain over the country, turning heavy in places this afternoon and evening.

Some drier and sunnier intervals will also occur. Top temperatures 11 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes, veering southerly later.

Further outbreaks of rain will spread northwards overnight in a light to moderate southerly airflow. Hill and coastal fog will develop also. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, coolest across Ulster.



Wednesday will see mist, clouds and bands of rain, while Thursday will start mild with some wind and rain expected.