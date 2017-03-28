Safety measures requested outside Killenummery National School

Noting the dangers posed by cars reversing near the school wall of Killenummery National School, near Dromahair, Cllr Frank Dolan has asked that the Council put in place some form of safety measure at this location.

Speaking at the March Municipal District Meeting for the Manorhamilton area, Cllr Dolan pointed out that there was a "very real danger" that children could be seriously injured if they were caught between cars reversing to park and the nearby school wall boundary.

"I believe that putting place something such as a footpath or a row of bollards in this location would prevent cars from reversing back towards the wall," said Cllr Dolan.

However he was told that this stretch of property belonged to the school and Leitrim County Council "has not responsibility in relation to carrying out any works here".

When Cllr Dolan expressed his disappointment with this response he was told that the Council could offer advice to the school about improving safety for students in this area.