The Boyle Celtic Song released on itunes

The Boyle Celtic song has been released for sale on itunes.

The song is Donal O’Connor’s composition. Voices include Kevin Hickey, Donal O’Connor, Aaron O’Connor, Monica McDermott, Lisa McDermott, Christopher O’Connor, Sabrina Kiernan, Michelle McKillen, Michelle Corrigan, Frank Feighan and Brendan Gaffney.

Singer/Songwriter Donal O’Connor wrote this timely composition on March 21 and recorded it in Paul Gurney’s studio, Longford on March 25.

Donal makes reference to deceased personalities from Boyle Celtic. You can purchase the single €0.99 from your itunes account.