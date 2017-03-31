Body of missing man removed from The Shannon

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon were informed about two missing holiday makers in the county town today, Friday, March 31.

The body of one of the missing people, a male was recovered from The Shannon close to Emerald Star in the town at lunchtime and the search continues for the second person. Gardai said the holiday makers were not travelling by boat.

Garda Sub Aqua Unit and local gardai are searching the Shannon and the are immediate area for the second missing person.

More information as we get it.