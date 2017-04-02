New mural in Ballinamore honours Martin McGuinness

A new mural in honour of the late Martin McGuinness, Sinn Fein has been erected in Ballinamore.

The mural beside the John Joe McGirl Monument, opposite the Community Hall in the town is changed regularly and reflects republican ideals in relation to national and international news.

The mural reads: Martin McGuinness 1950-2017 "He expanded the definition of 'us and shrunk the definition of them." It includes pictures of McGuinness from his youth to recent times.

Martin McGuinness was a regular visitor to Ballinamore and spoke numerous times at the monument of the late Republican leader John Joe McGirl. There was vigil held at the monument for McGuinness following his death.

McGuinness had also helped local Sinn Féin candidates canvass for election down through the years.