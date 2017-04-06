Man who died Fermanagh crash is from Cavan

A man in his 50s died following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley, near the Cavan border.

The man, who the PSNI say was a foreign national living in County Cavan, died at the scene after the Volkswagen Golf he was driving veered across the road after losing control shortly after 11:30pm.

Police in the north are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist the police investigation, to contact them.