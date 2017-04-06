Man who died Fermanagh crash is from Cavan
A man in his 50s died following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley, near the Cavan border.
The man, who the PSNI say was a foreign national living in County Cavan, died at the scene after the Volkswagen Golf he was driving veered across the road after losing control shortly after 11:30pm.
Police in the north are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist the police investigation, to contact them.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on