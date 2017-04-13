Body recovered from Lough Erne

Police in Northern Ireland along with other emergency service colleagues, responded to reports a woman had fallen overboard from a boat at Devenish Island on Lough Erne at around 1.20am this morning Thursday, April 13.

PSNI Inspector Gavin Sterling said, “A full search operation was implemented and sadly a body was recovered from the water shortly before 3am this morning. An investigation into the circumstances is now underway and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

"Local police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and would offer thanks to all of the agencies involved in the overnight operation."

The female is understood to have been in her 30s.