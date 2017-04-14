Hughes' recent acquisition of John Fitzgerald Properties

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to announce the purchase of the very successful practice of John Fitzgerald Auctioneers in Ratoath, Co. Meath.

“The Meath office will be rebranded as Fitzgerald Hughes whilst John Fitzgerald and his team will remain on with the company. This exciting new development will enable us to service our existing client base in the Greater Dublin area looking for holiday homes in the lakelands area or whom may be considering relocating on a permanent basis, “ Gordon outlined.

“We therefore will be able to both sell our clients properties in the Dublin/Meath area & provide quality affordable housing in the Cavan/Leitrim/Longford/Roscommon & Sligo areas taking the stress out of being potentially involved in a chain sale.

“Should you require any further details or are considering either buying or selling your home in any of these areas please contact Deborah/Helen in the Leitrim office on 071 9645555 or Susan/Valerie in the Ratoath office on 01 8027000 or check out our website www.ghproperty.com,” the Ballinamore and now Meath based auctioneer concluded.