Decision to be made on Keshcarrigan Garda Station

A decision is due to be made on the future of Keshcarrigan's former Garda Station building next month.

Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin asked the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform the position regarding the sale of the closed Garda Station in Keshcarrigan.



The station which was built in 1861 has been on the market for €60,000.

The station was closed in 2013, but it was only placed on the open market last year. The listed stone building is a four bed house with sheds out the back and takes up a prime location in the village of Keshcarrigan.



Minister Seán Canney explained that the OPW's Disposal Policy with regard to non-operational (vacant) State property is to identify if the property is suitable for alternative State use or community/voluntary group to maintain and manage the property.



Minister Carney said, “As part of the Programme for a Partnership Government, the Policing Authority will oversee a review of closed Garda stations.

“An Garda Síochána are currently carrying out this review and it is anticipated that this review will be concluded in May 2017.

The outcome of this review may influence any decision that the Commissioners of Public Works reach with regard to the future use of this property in Keshcarrigan.



Keshcarrigan Garda Station closed along with Dromod, Cloone, Dromahair and Glenfarne in 2013.