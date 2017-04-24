Join women determined to stop cancer at this year’s Mini Marathon

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on Leitrim women of all ages to join their team for this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon. Those joining ‘Team Irish Cancer Society’ for the 10km event on June 5 will be helping to stop cancer by raising vital funds for cancer research and free support services for cancer patients, while also reducing their risk of getting cancer by engaging in physical activity.

Cancer incidence is increasing and 40,000 people in Ireland will receive a cancer diagnosis this year. However, research shows that four in ten cancers can be prevented by making a number of lifestyle changes. 40% of cancer risk has been attributed to five lifestyle factors—tobacco, diet, overweight/obesity, alcohol and low physical activity.

Those participating in the Women’s Mini Marathon on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society will also be supporting those on their cancer journey by raising vital funds which will be invested in support services for cancer patients, and also in funding vital cancer research.

Since 2010, the Society has committed over €20 million to cancer research making it the leading voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland. This investment, funded entirely by voluntary donations, has supported more than 150 cancer researchers to work on a diverse range of individual or collaborative projects that will ultimately lead to better ways of diagnosing and treating cancer.

The closing date for entries to the VHI Mini Marathon is this Friday, April 28 so sign up quick at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie and then join team Irish Cancer Society CallSave 1850 60 60 60 or visit www.cancer.ie/getactive