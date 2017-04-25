Did you receive a text from Three Ireland today?

A number of Three Ireland pre pay customers got an alarming text message from their provider this morning telling them they had spent hundreds of euros on internet services.

Three Ireland said they are aware "some of our prepay customers received a text message regarding their allowance in error this morning. We are working to resolve the issue and any necessary refunds will be processed as soon as possible. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience."

The text message follows the format "You have spent EURO [price] on Internet Services since [date]".

The amount outstanding ranged from €50 up to €800.

Some mobile phone users are reporting that their existing credit has been "used up" to offset what is apparently outstanding on their account.

Calls to the Three customer care desk are met with a wait time of almost one hour.