Leitrim public's view sought on mental health services for children

The Seanad Public Consultation Committee is now inviting written submissions from interested groups or individuals in the area of children’s mental health in Ireland.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 4pm on Friday, 12th May, 2017.

The Committee will consider written submissions and may decide to invite a number of contributors to public hearings, which will take place in the Seanad Chamber. When this public process is complete, the Committee intends to publish a report on the matter for the consideration of the Seanad and the Government.