Two Leitrim pre schools awarded by Healthy Ireland

Two pre-school services in County Leitrim received their Healthy Ireland status at an awards ceremony celebrating the annual Healthy Ireland Smart Start Awards in Athlone Institute of Technology.



The two pre-school services awarded representing Co Leitrim are:

Annaduff Childcare, Carrick on Shannon and Mary Callaghan Mallen Childminding, Clooncarne, Bornacoola.



Development and delivery of the programme has been a collaborative effort between HSE Health Promotion and Improvement and the National Childhood Network (NCN) (formerly Border Counties Childhood Network). The programme, built upon the Healthy Ireland Framework, is funded by the HSE and supported by the Department of Children & Youth Affairs.





The programme is open to all pre-school providers; private or community, sessional or full day care, regardless of size or location. Registered childminders are also welcome to participate in the training. A pre-school provider can retain the Healthy Ireland Smart Start award for three years by implementing the programme throughout their daily curriculum and upon completing an annual assessment process. Thereafter ensuring the programme is sustainable within the daily life of the service.



For more information about the programme, parents and pre-school providers should visit: www.ncn.ie or telephone: 047 72469