€30,000 for Leitrim Heritage projects

A number of Leitrim heritage projects are to receive a total of €30,000.

This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Leitrim. Welcoming the funding, Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin said, "These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and identity as a county, and maintaining and repairing them is a crucial part of the regeneration of our communities."

The Leitrim projects to benefit from funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme are:

- National Irish Bank, Drumshanbo will receive €10,000 for roof repair and leadwork

- Lurganboy church of Ireland will receive €6,800 for historic glass conservation

- Outeragh Church of Ireland will receive €4,114 for internal structural repair.

In Roscommon Moylurg House Boyle will benefit from €9,324 for stabilisation of masonry, Boyle Courthouse will get €9,542 for roof repairs, Rockingham Church of Ireland in Lough Key Forest Park will get €9,215 for stabilisation of masonry, the residence of Noel McKearney in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon will get €2,500 for insulation and repair for a hand built door and Hollywell House Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon will get €6175 for window repairs.

Just one building comes under the Structures at Risk Fund in Leitrim and that is the former bank building in Drumshanbo. The proposed grant for it is €9,000.

In Roscommon Rockingham Church of Ireland (€8,000), St Thomas Church, Kilronan (€19,000) and Knockranny House in Keadue (€8,000) are all classified as structures at risk.