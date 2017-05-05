Man refused bail on 11 burglary charges

A Dromod man was refused bail in Ballyshannon District Court today on eleven burglary charges from Carrick-on-Shannon.

44 yeard old Bernard McDonagh with an address at 21 Ard Na Cuain, Dromod and Bay 5, St Patrick’s Park Tawlaughmore, Mohill was refused bail by Judge Grainne O'Neill at Ballyshannon District Court earlier today, Friday, May 5.

Mr McDonagh is charged with burglary at the following Carrick-on-Shannon businesses: NDLS, Townspark on April 3, 2017; Trinity Books, Bridge St on April 8, 2017; Leitrim Crystal, Bridge St on April 8, 2017; Aura Leisure Centre on April 9, 2017, Coffeys Pastry Case, Bridge St on April 9, 2017; Library Court Park, Lane on April 17, 2017; Victoria Hall on April 25, 2017; Noel Sweeney Dental Surgery on May 1, 2017; Hope Foundation, 2 Market Yard on May 1, 2017; and Reynolds Butchers on May 3, 2017.

Detective David Donnelly told the court to most of the charges Mr McDonagh replied “no contest” but to others he requested a psychiatrist.

The state objected to bail and Judge Grainne O’Neill refused the defendant bail and remanded him in custody to Sligo District Court on May 11.