Recruitment drive for Gardai opens today

A new Garda Síochána recruitment drive for Garda trainees has opened for applications today, May 15 with a closing date of Thursday 1st June 2017.

An intake of up to 800 trainees is anticipated.

The Mission of An Garda Síochána is Working with Communities to Protect and Serve.

The position of Garda Trainee requires candidates who are medically and physically ﬁt, who have a dedicated sense of community spirit, are empathetic, and who are passionate about helping other people.

An Garda Síochána is especially interested in men and women who are involved in giving back to their community through voluntary work whether that is through the Garda Reserve, Reserve Defence Forces, Civil Defence or any other voluntary organisations.

An Garda Síochána serves all of the community and is encouraging women and individuals from minority groups to consider a career in policing.

Ideal candidates should be well organised, methodical, ethical and have a keen attention to detail.

To be eligible for selection as a trainee you must be 18 years of age but not yet 35 years of age on midnight of the 1st June, 2017 (i.e. born between 31st May 1982 and 1 st June 1999).

Candidates must have obtained an Irish Leaving Certificate with a grade D3 minimum in five subjects at Ordinary Level or similar qualification and have a proven proficiency in two languages; one of which must be Irish or English.

The contents and scoring mechanism to be used at the assessments (written and oral) will be determined by the Public Appointments Service (PAS). Please click here for further information.

Closing date for applications Thursday 1st June, 2017