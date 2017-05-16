Leitrim TD calls on Fianna Fáil to "stand up for rural Ireland"

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, who represents Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal has called on Fianna Fáil deputies to support his Bill which will be voted upon on Thursday, May 18 which seeks to rural-proof measures implemented by state bodies.

Deputy Kenny said, “Every day in the Dáil, I hear Fianna Fáil deputies talk about the decline of rural Ireland, closure of post offices and garda stations, depopulation, cutbacks in transport and the need for investment in infrastructure,. However, now that there is a Bill that will introduce rural proofing of measures taken by state bodies, they will not confirm that they will vote for it.

“The people I represent are fed up of lip service to rural Ireland. This Bill is trying to put into law that it is not acceptable to discriminate against rural areas when it comes to allocating budgeting, investing in infrastructure or developing systems such as transport or broadband.

“Well no more lip service. Here is an opportunity for all parties in the Dáil to agree that the time has come to put a stop to measures which discriminate and to rural-proof by law. When the vote on this Bill comes about on Thursday, we will see who is prepared to stand up for rural Ireland and who is not.”