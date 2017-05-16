Suspected murder case in Fermanagh

PSNI Detectives are investigating the deaths of a 51 year old woman and a 55 year old man at a house in the Abbey Road area of Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh on Monday afternoon, May 15.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamon Corrigan told the press, “Post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course and at this stage we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we are threating the death of the woman as murder.

"The injuries to a man, aged in his 30s, who was also in the house at the time of the incident and who suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, is being treated as attempted murder. He is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

"We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time but I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at the Incident Room in Lisnaskea on 101 quoting reference number 774 15/05/17.”

To call the PSNI from the Republic of Ireland call +44289065022