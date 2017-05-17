Parents fight back against criticism

Parents of two sick teenage Leitrim girls are refusing to stay silent about their daughters’ health struggles which they blame on the HPV vaccine.



Despite a huge media campaign for parents to consent to the HPV vaccine and dismissing any safety concerns, parents of two local girls refuse to back down and allow their girls to be dismissed.



In response to a letter published by a family doctor in the Leitrim Observer last week which expressed disappointment at the paper’s coverage of Rebecca Hollidge and her illness and possible link to the HPV vaccine, Rebecca’s parents Peter and Yvonne along with Drumshanbo father Sean Wynne have hit back with statements and questions about the injections.



Sean Wynne says Rebecca’s recovery “is being hampered and denied by the medical professionals who refuse to investigate the causal link to her illness or even keep an open mind as to causation.”

The Hollidges explain their daughter and others affected have been “vilified by our own Minister for Health and many other health care professionals.”



As parents near the deadline to decide whether to consent to the HPV vaccination for their daughters, the debate around the vaccine continues.

