Manorhamilton student wins Design award in Athlone IT

Manorhamilton resident Malgorzata Kosel was presented with a prize for her design of the National Irish Safety Organisaton (NISO) TY National quiz book in Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) recently.

Malgorzata is a first year student on the BA in Graphic Design course in AIT. She won the competition for designing the front cover for NISO’s Transition Year Quiz book.

She received her award at the Quiz final hosted by AIT last week.

NISO is a voluntary organisation promoting safety in the workplace for more than 50 years. They run courses in safety, and an annual company safety quiz and an annual safety awards ceremony. This year the NISO Midland branch initiated a new quiz to promote safety in the workplace among young person’s namely the TY safety table quiz.

NISO run courses in Health and Safety at different venues around the country including AIT, for more information see their website www.NISO.ie or the AIT website www.AIT.ie