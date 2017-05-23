Love Leitrim congratulate Seamus Dunbar

Love Leitrim had cause to celebrate at their recent AGM as earlier in the day member Seamus Dunbar was the recipient​ of the Community Energy Champion Award in Dublin.

This competition was run in conjunction with SEAI and supported by the Leitrim Observer. Seamus's track record in sustainability and his tireless work in offering an alternative energy source to fracking shows his commitment.

Seamus is also the chair and founding member of North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community. Love Leitrim hopes to be celebrating soon again when the ban on fracking is introduced, hopefully before the Dail summer recess.