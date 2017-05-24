Slap on the sunscreen in Leitrim today

Today is the day we have been waiting for all week. Summer Holiday weather is expected across Leitrim today, Wednesday, May 24 with temperatures 18-24 degrees.

Early morning cloud will thin out and there'll be widespread sunshine across the country.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells and mostly southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures of just 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

The warm and humid weather is set to last another few days, however thundery rain will may break out across the western half of the country later Friday, moving into other areas after dark. An uncertain breakdown this weekend with temperatures falling back, however they should still reach the high teens or possibly even low 20s locally on Saturday.

Get the washing out on the line, roll up your sleeves and wear your sunglasses. Enjoy!