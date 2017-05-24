Plannng sought for Lidl store

A planning application has been lodged with Leitrim County Council for the development of a new Lidl store in Co Leitrim.

A decision is expected on the application by July 13.



This is the second time an application for development has been made on this site.

The previous application was granted by Leitrim County Council but the decision was overturned by An Bord Pleanala.

The current application, received by Leitrim County Council on Friday, May 19, is for the construction of a two storey, licenced foodstore with off-licence sales on a one acre site at the N4 and Circular Road, Attifinlay and Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon.



The application has been lodged by Avant Ireland Property S.a.r.l and also seeks permission for the provision of one free standing totem sign, one poster display board, three external wall signs and two other external signs; trolley bay shelter; the provision of external car parking and cycle parking; the provision of a vehicular and pedestrian access via the Circular Road and the provision of boundary treatments, retaining walls and other site works.

The application also includes the creation of a flood compensation area at the site.