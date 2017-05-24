13 on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Thirteen people are on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital today (Wednesday, May 24) according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Nationally 438 people are on trolleys across hospitals in Ireland today. Letterkenny Hospital and Mullingar Ragional Hospital both reports 25 people on trolleys.

Cavan General Hospital have just four people on trolleys while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have two patients on trolleys, the same for Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.