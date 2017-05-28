Revd. Linda Frost appointed as Rector of the South Leitrim Group of Parishes

Revd. Frost has been Bishops Curate in the South Leitrim Group (which consists of Mohill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Ballinamore, Farnaught, Annaduff, Drumreilly, Drumshanbo, Aughavas, Fenagh and Kiltubrid) since 2014 and is delighted to be able to continue serving in the group.

Linda is married to Steve who is a paramedic, lay reader and Director of the charity, ‘Love in Action Philippines’. They have three children, two son-in-laws and four grandchildren.

Despite living in the neighbouring county for the past 30 years, Linda has enjoyed getting to know in more detail the lanes and byroads of Co. Leitrim and experiencing the wonderful scenery.

"It has been a joy getting to know the parishioners, community, schools over such a wide area and everyone has been very welcoming," says Linda.

Linda loves a challenge, loves people, loves building bridges and reaching out to the marginalised.

The favourite hymn of her late dad was, ‘To God be the Glory’, it is Linda’s hope and endeavour to continue that tradition as she moves forward into the next stage of ministry. ‘To God Be the Glory’.

Revd. Linda’s institution will take place on Sunday, July 16 at 4pm in St Mary’s, Mohill. All are very welcome







