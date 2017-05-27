Back to the rain in Leitrim

We hope you enjoyed he sunshine, becasue that is over now!

Met Éireann has placed status yellow rainfall warnings in place for today, Saturday, May 27. While Leitrim has not been named, our neighours in Cavan, Longford and Donegal have - so be prepared along the borders!

Expect heavy thundery showers throughout the day as a rain-front. Highest temperatures of 15-20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is forecast to be a dry day with sunny spells with much of the rain having passed. Temperatures will again remain lower at between 15 and 20 degrees, with light breezes.

It is expected to be hot in London on Sunday- so we hope the Leitrim supporters travelling get to enjoy the fine weather.